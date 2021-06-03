$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for InterDigital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. InterDigital posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $2.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.97 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,434,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 518,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,442,000 after acquiring an additional 30,210 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDCC stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.64. 214,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. InterDigital has a one year low of $52.88 and a one year high of $83.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.90. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.22%.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

