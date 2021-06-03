$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.17. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.68%.

Several research analysts have commented on AMPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $80,763.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,950.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,425 shares of company stock worth $1,779,038 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 866.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMPH traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.66. 191,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,705. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.20 and a beta of 0.74. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

