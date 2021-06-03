$0.43 EPS Expected for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Macerich’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.45. The Macerich posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The company had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAC. Mizuho increased their price objective on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Macerich from $11.20 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $11.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the first quarter worth about $92,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 865.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

MAC opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The Macerich has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

