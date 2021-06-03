-$0.49 EPS Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 113%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.43). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,142,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,717 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,403 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $44,960,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $42,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.07.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.
