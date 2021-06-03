-$0.49 EPS Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 113%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.43). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IONS shares. UBS Group raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,142,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,717 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,403 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $44,960,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $42,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.