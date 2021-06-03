$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Euronet Worldwide reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,725%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.78 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EEFT shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

EEFT opened at $149.34 on Thursday. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $167.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.75. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -553.09 and a beta of 1.67.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

