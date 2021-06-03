$0.74 EPS Expected for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.77. Pentair posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNR. Citigroup raised their price target on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 18,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 39,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $69.57. 1,040,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,568. Pentair has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $70.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

