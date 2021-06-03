$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Starbucks reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 265.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Starbucks.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,717,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,270,504. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $130.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.