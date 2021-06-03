0Chain Reaches Market Cap of $35.51 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $35.51 million and approximately $287,944.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 0Chain has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001938 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000065 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 393.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00091243 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

