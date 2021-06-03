$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will post $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.25 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

CME opened at $216.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,781,000. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in CME Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,795,000 after buying an additional 15,060 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,031,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in CME Group by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 609,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,566,000 after buying an additional 182,683 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in CME Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in CME Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 161,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,069,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

