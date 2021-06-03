$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will post $1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Bank of Hawaii posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOH stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.81. The company had a trading volume of 199,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.01. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $48.77 and a 1-year high of $99.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

