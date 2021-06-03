$1.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will post $1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75. Applied Materials posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year earnings of $6.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $6.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $7.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $3,426,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,184 shares of company stock valued at $28,549,930 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $139.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.45. The company has a market cap of $127.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

