100,000 Shares in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) Acquired by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.20% of Supernova Partners Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPNV. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,555,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

SPNV stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.97.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

