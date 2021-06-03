10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,080 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.33% of 10x Genomics worth $65,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,459,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,071,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,389 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,568,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 781.0% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,042,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,767,000 after acquiring an additional 924,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $241,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,566.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $1,473,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,010.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,735 shares of company stock valued at $39,690,106 over the last three months. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXG opened at $178.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.26. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.52 and a fifty-two week high of $203.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.44.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

