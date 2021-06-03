132,660 Shares in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Acquired by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,000. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises about 1.2% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Keystone Financial Group owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $113,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.95. 901,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,385. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.60. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $49.73.

