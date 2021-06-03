$139.32 Million in Sales Expected for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to report $139.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $151.68 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $14.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 839.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $577.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $527.04 million to $630.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $886.21 million, with estimates ranging from $826.36 million to $999.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company’s revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

XHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,204.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Atish Shah sold 4,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,205 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,287,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,600,000 after purchasing an additional 758,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,970,000 after purchasing an additional 205,835 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,105,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,060,000 after purchasing an additional 127,774 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,853,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 129.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,610,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,402,000 after acquiring an additional 908,643 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.67. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.