$14.85 Million in Sales Expected for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will report sales of $14.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.50 million. argenx reported sales of $3.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 319.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full year sales of $202.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.60 million to $318.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $222.99 million, with estimates ranging from $146.53 million to $371.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%.

ARGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in argenx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in argenx by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 493,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,967,000 after buying an additional 121,329 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in argenx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in argenx by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 309,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,260,000 after buying an additional 247,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 546,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,434,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARGX opened at $268.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.28. argenx has a 52-week low of $210.35 and a 52-week high of $382.15.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

