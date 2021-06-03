165,125 Shares in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Bought by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 165,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,000. Piedmont Office Realty Trust comprises 1.9% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.13% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,777,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,950,000 after buying an additional 332,263 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,070,000 after buying an additional 59,943 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,131,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,591,000 after buying an additional 121,097 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,397,000 after buying an additional 473,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

PDM stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.44. 20,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,852. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDM. TheStreet upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

