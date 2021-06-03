$18.32 Billion in Sales Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will post $18.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.92 billion and the highest is $18.69 billion. General Electric reported sales of $17.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $77.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.56 billion to $80.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $83.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.10 billion to $87.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 180,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 29,562 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 86,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 93,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

