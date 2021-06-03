1,871,618 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,871,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,989,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.14% of Nasdaq as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at $94,000. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $166.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.41. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.85. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $112.23 and a one year high of $168.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,686. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

