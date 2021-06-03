1irstcoin Price Tops $0.63 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $21.91 million and $50,080.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 172.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.66 or 0.00558227 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000642 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000567 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,222 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

