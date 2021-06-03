$2.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to announce $2.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Delek US reported sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year sales of $8.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $8.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $9.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Delek US.
Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.74) earnings per share. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. Mizuho cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. US Capital Advisors cut Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.
DK opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Delek US has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter valued at $102,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter valued at $112,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Delek US Company Profile
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
