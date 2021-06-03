$2.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) will announce $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.47. Bank of Montreal posted earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full year earnings of $9.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.29 to $10.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Montreal.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 110,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,146,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 820,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,350,000 after purchasing an additional 385,771 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 108,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMO opened at $105.93 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $51.43 and a 52-week high of $106.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.8782 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

