$2.32 EPS Expected for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to announce earnings per share of $2.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.49 and the lowest is $2.03. Charles River Laboratories International posted earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year earnings of $9.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.23 to $10.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.48 to $11.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.80.

CRL stock opened at $329.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.74. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $165.76 and a 52 week high of $349.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,755,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $5,541,091.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,702 shares of company stock valued at $12,401,747. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,363,000 after buying an additional 23,789 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

