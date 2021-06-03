$2.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings of $2.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.26 to $3.28. Fair Isaac posted earnings per share of $2.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year earnings of $11.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.68 to $12.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.46 to $14.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

FICO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.71.

In other news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total transaction of $2,307,770.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total transaction of $7,283,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,033 shares in the company, valued at $38,862,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,508 shares of company stock worth $22,954,317 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,710,000 after acquiring an additional 319,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,816,000 after acquiring an additional 260,821 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $91,227,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $92,096,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 253.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,954,000 after acquiring an additional 147,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $494.69 on Thursday. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $547.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $506.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 1.25.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

