$2.78 Billion in Sales Expected for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to post sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.72 billion and the highest is $2.85 billion. Consolidated Edison posted sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year sales of $12.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.62 billion to $12.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.08 billion to $13.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ED shares. Barclays upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 60.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ED stock opened at $76.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

