$2.88 Billion in Sales Expected for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will report $2.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.91 billion. DaVita also posted sales of $2.88 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year sales of $11.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $12.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DaVita.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $241,939.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,940.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $4,498,248. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 72.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 133.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in DaVita by 29.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA opened at $119.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $75.30 and a fifty-two week high of $129.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.96.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DaVita (DVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.