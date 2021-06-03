$204.77 Million in Sales Expected for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to report $204.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $184.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $213.70 million. Funko posted sales of $98.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 108.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full year sales of $884.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $875.80 million to $898.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $971.14 million, with estimates ranging from $939.60 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FNKO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.59.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.46. Funko has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

In other Funko news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 81,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $2,127,839.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $737,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,023 shares of company stock worth $4,017,131. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Funko by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Funko by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

