21,000 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Purchased by Coastal Investment Management L.P.

Coastal Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,449,000. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 7.7% of Coastal Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,757,961 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

Shares of CRM traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.04. 82,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,812,588. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $167.00 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $213.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.92.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

