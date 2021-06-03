2,122,140 Shares in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Acquired by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,122,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,004,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 2.61% of Intra-Cellular Therapies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,898,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,575,000 after acquiring an additional 626,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $16,768,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,313,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,754,000 after acquiring an additional 313,129 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $7,208,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $6,360,000. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.52. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $40.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. On average, analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,075,490.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,034,793.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 8,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $339,364.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,267.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,855. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

