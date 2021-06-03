$218.89 Million in Sales Expected for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will post $218.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $217.60 million to $219.99 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $207.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year sales of $888.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $878.40 million to $902.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $950.87 million, with estimates ranging from $926.20 million to $983.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,301,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 372.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,296,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,115,000 after buying an additional 1,810,384 shares during the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,280,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,910,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after buying an additional 1,444,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $36.77 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

