$23.85 Million in Sales Expected for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) to announce sales of $23.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Docebo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.90 million and the lowest is $23.80 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year sales of $97.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.20 million to $99.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $133.37 million, with estimates ranging from $125.40 million to $140.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Docebo.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC lowered their target price on Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Docebo in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Docebo by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Docebo by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. 30.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCBO opened at $52.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.32. Docebo has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of -201.08.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Docebo (DCBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.