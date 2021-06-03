$264.88 Million in Sales Expected for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will post sales of $264.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $258.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $273.00 million. Associated Banc posted sales of $448.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole M. Kitowski sold 8,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $204,340.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,685 shares in the company, valued at $758,618.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $497,061 over the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,745,000 after acquiring an additional 806,340 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 961.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,862,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,150,000 after buying an additional 8,932,731 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,161,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,959,000 after buying an additional 75,657 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,972,000 after buying an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,194,000 after buying an additional 138,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc stock opened at $22.87 on Thursday. Associated Banc has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

