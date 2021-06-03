$27.84 Million in Sales Expected for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) to announce $27.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.57 million. REGENXBIO posted sales of $16.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full year sales of $118.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.80 million to $158.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $164.36 million, with estimates ranging from $75.80 million to $260.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 4.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 4.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGNX opened at $35.03 on Thursday. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.22.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

