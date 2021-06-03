$283.15 Million in Sales Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will announce $283.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $282.30 million and the highest is $284.00 million. Chico’s FAS reported sales of $280.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.60 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 27.20% and a negative return on equity of 66.99%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

NYSE:CHS opened at $5.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.57. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

