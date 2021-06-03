$283.41 Million in Sales Expected for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will post $283.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $282.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $285.30 million. Envestnet reported sales of $235.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENV. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Envestnet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Envestnet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Envestnet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Envestnet by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Envestnet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENV opened at $72.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 211.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $92.51.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

