$3.08 Billion in Sales Expected for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will announce sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.94 billion and the highest is $3.21 billion. LKQ posted sales of $2.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year sales of $12.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.21 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.58 billion to $13.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $870,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,871 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,869,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $502,668,000 after buying an additional 265,418 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $411,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,094 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,721,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,803 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $50.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.73. LKQ has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

