$3.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will announce $3.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.99 billion and the highest is $3.19 billion. Edison International reported sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year sales of $13.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.67 billion to $14.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.89 billion to $14.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on EIX. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

EIX stock opened at $56.09 on Thursday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Edison International by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 61,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 38,718 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Edison International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 138,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,688,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Edison International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

