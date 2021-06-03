$3.90 Billion in Sales Expected for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report sales of $3.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.86 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 254.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year sales of $15.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.36 billion to $16.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.77 billion to $18.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Barclays raised their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Johnson Rice reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.16.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,114,126 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $80,807,000 after purchasing an additional 19,002 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 6,730 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $7,498,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG opened at $85.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 852.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. EOG Resources has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $86.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

