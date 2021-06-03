3,000 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Purchased by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 232,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 157.4% during the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after buying an additional 8,727 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $4,582,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $710.24.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,707 shares of company stock valued at $21,677,618 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $6.14 on Thursday, reaching $676.31. The stock had a trading volume of 14,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,897. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $659.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $127.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $498.08 and a 12-month high of $712.41.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

