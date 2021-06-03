30,750 Shares in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $715,679,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $99,138,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Equitable by 653.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,387,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,268,000 after buying an additional 3,804,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,319,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,972,000 after buying an additional 1,938,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Equitable by 118.3% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,355,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,401,000 after buying an additional 1,818,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

In other Equitable news, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 3,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $96,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

