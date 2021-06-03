319,200 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Bought by Hazelview Securities Inc.

Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 319,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $19,982,000. Las Vegas Sands accounts for about 3.0% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 183,210 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after buying an additional 52,544 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,289 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,846 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,583 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. 38.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.46. 75,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,263,480. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.02 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

