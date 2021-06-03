333,181 Shares in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 333,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Ocugen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ocugen during the first quarter worth $53,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen during the first quarter worth $75,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ocugen by 12.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ocugen by 12.5% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ocugen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

OCGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Ocugen from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

OCGN stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 4.43. Ocugen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.51.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). On average, analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $69,072.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 7,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $63,424.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 557,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,369.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 737,298 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,503 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

