34,670 Shares in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Cullinan Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

CGEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cullinan Oncology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $28.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -5.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.69. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

Cullinan Oncology Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

