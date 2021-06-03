$38.29 Billion in Sales Expected for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will announce sales of $38.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.61 billion and the lowest is $38.02 billion. JD.com reported sales of $28.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year sales of $147.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $144.99 billion to $150.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $179.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $172.89 billion to $186.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for JD.com.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. JD.com’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JD. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC reduced their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,440,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,832,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,052 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,721,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,297 shares in the last quarter. TRG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at $979,596,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in JD.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,947,000 after purchasing an additional 597,642 shares during the period. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com stock opened at $76.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $102.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. JD.com has a 52 week low of $55.80 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.53.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JD.com (JD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.