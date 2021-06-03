3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,603,791 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.29% of 3D Systems worth $16,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DDD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in 3D Systems by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,444 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $237,786.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,309.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $219,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,573 shares of company stock valued at $565,947. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DDD shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of DDD opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.02. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

