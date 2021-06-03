3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Lifted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 69.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in 3M by 2,164.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in 3M by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 134,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $203.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. 3M has a 1 year low of $148.80 and a 1 year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.