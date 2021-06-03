$4.37 EPS Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will report $4.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.43 and the lowest is $4.30. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 221.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year earnings of $13.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.71 to $14.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $11.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,033,000 after purchasing an additional 811,035 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 43,760 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $1,809,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RS traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,846. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

