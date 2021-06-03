$426.20 Million in Sales Expected for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will announce sales of $426.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $432.30 million and the lowest is $419.04 million. WillScot Mobile Mini posted sales of $256.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

WSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.65. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $30.38.

In other news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $27,886,562.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $22,309,249.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,521,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,577,402.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 526.2% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 287,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 241,671 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,764.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 192,952 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,325,000 after buying an additional 2,075,840 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,553,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,117,000 after buying an additional 688,997 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

