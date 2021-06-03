45,614 Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Acquired by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,959,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,329,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,527 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,997,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,111 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,519,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,744,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,775 shares of company stock valued at $189,640. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.56. 26,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,634. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $28.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.44. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

