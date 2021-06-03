46,600 Shares in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Purchased by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000. TreeHouse Foods accounts for 1.6% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of TreeHouse Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 129.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 30.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

In related news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,736.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $49.71. The company had a trading volume of 960 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,981. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.63.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on THS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

